Tofig Guliyev's works have created a revolution in the cultural world of Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

“Today we are gathered for the opening of the monument to outstanding composer Tofig Guliyev. This monument erected in the center of our city is a sign of the respect of the Azerbaijani people for the memory of great composer Tofig Guliyev. Indeed, Tofig Guliyev's works have created a revolution in the cultural world of Azerbaijan,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an unveiling ceremony of a statue of prominent composer Tofig Guliyev in Baku, News.az reports.

According to the head of state, Tofig Guliyev can be named both an outstanding composer and a founder of the jazz art in Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani leader said Tofig Guliyev, as a great cultural figure, won the love of the Azerbaijani people.

News.Az