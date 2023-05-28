President Ilham Aliyev unveils signs at intersection of Heydar Aliyev, Zafar and 28 May streets in Lachin

President Ilham Aliyev unveils signs at intersection of Heydar Aliyev, Zafar and 28 May streets in Lachin

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has unveiled street name signs at the intersection of Heydar Aliyev, Zafar and 28 May streets in the city of Lachin, News.Az reports.

Special Representative of the President in the Lachin district Masim Mammadov informed the head of state on the work to be done in the streets.

The lengths of Heydar Aliyev Street, Zafar Street and 28 May Street in the city of Lachin are 6967 meters, 5239 meters and 1703 meters respectively while the width is about 10-12 meters.

President Ilham Aliyev was briefed on the work done in the city of Lachin and Heydar Aliyev Street reconstruction concept.

The head of state unveiled the street name signs.

