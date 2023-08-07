President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created in garrison complex of “Gazakh” Separate Border Division

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the conditions created in the garrison complex of the “Gazakh” Separate Border Division of the Border Troops of the State Border Service, News.az reports.

Chief of the State Border Service, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev reported to President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state was informed of the conditions created in the complex.

The complex occupies an area of 20.5 hectares. The garrison complex has the headquarters, a 146-apartment residential complex consisting of 5 buildings, a military dormitory consisting of a canteen, a bathhouse, a laundry and a medical point, as well as an athletic area.

The head of state also viewed an arsenal, combat equipment, armored vehicles and ambulances of the “Gazakh” Separate Border Division.

News.Az