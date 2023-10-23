President Ilham Aliyev views conditions created in Mehdi Huseynzade Sumgayit City Stadium

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the conditions created in the newly reconstructed Mehdi Huseynzade Sumgayit City Stadium, News.Az reports.

Head of the Sumgayit City Executive Authority Zakir Farajov informed the head of state of the works carried out in the stadium.

The reconstruction of the Mehdi Huseynzade Sumgayit City Stadium started in 2020 under the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 21 November 2019, and ended in 2022.

The 9502-seat stadium occupies an area of 6.8 hectares.

