President Ilham Aliyev views renovation work done at Shafayat Mehdiyev street

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the renovation work carried out in the section of Shafayat Mehdiyev street from Tbilisi Avenue to Landau street in Yasamal district, Baku, APA reports citing the Presidential Press service.

