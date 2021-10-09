Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev visited Hadrut settlement and Tugh village of Khojavand district (PHOTO)

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev visited Hadrut settlement and Tugh village of Khojavand district (PHOTO)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited Hadrut settlement and Tugh village of Khojavand district.

The head of state laid a foundation stone for a new mosque in Hadrut settlement, viewed the construction work on the Hadrut-Jabrayil-Shukurbayli, Tugh-Hadrut and Fuzuli-Hadrut highways, and laid a foundation stone for a new 35 kV Hadrut substation.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with members of the general public of Khojavand district, and visited Tugh village together with them.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visited Hadrut settlement and Tugh village of Khojavand district (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visited Hadrut settlement and Tugh village of Khojavand district (PHOTO)

News about - President Ilham Aliyev visited Hadrut settlement and Tugh village of Khojavand district (PHOTO)

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      