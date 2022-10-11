President Ilham Aliyev visits Ata-Beyit National Historical and Memorial Complex in Bishkek

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on a state visit to the Kyrgyz Republic, has visited the Ata-Beyit National Historical and Memorial Complex in Bishkek, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the monument.

The head of state also visited the grave of outstanding Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov and put flowers at his monument.

Ata Beyit Memorial Complex was opened on July 8, 2000 with the aim of restoration and preservation of the historical memory of the most important stages of development of the Kyrgyz statehood.

The memorial was named Ata-Beyit ("Resting Place of our Fathers") upon the proposal of prominent writer Chingiz Aitmatov.

The total area of the Ata-Beyit Complex is 3.087 hectares. The complex contains the documents and photographs of the political development of Kyrgyzstan in the 1920-1930s, materials about the victims of the Chon-Tash burial. The cemetery is located in the center of the complex. The complex includes monuments, sculptures and a museum built in the form of а yurt.

“Urkun” monument at the complex in memory of the tragic events of 1916 symbolizes the struggle by the Kyrgyz people.

News.Az