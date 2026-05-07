ASEAN foreign ministers meet in Philippines over energy crisis

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Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations met in the Philippines on Thursday ahead of the bloc’s upcoming summit, with discussions focusing on the worsening energy crisis linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran and the United States.

The meeting was chaired by Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro, according to an official statement. The Philippines currently holds the rotating chairmanship of ASEAN, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Ministers discussed several issues of strategic importance, including the evolving energy crisis and the impact of developments in the Middle East on Southeast Asia.

The main ASEAN summit is scheduled for Friday, with leaders expected to address the safety of ASEAN citizens in the Middle East, regional economic resilience, and coordinated responses to ongoing energy supply disruptions.

News.Az