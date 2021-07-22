President Ilham Aliyev visits Naftalan city (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his trip to the western part of the country, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the city of Naftalan.

The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city center.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed Naftalan city airport.

The head of state was informed of the airport.

The construction of Naftalan airport started in 1975 and it was launched in 1977. The operation at the airport was suspended in 1997.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening ceremony of Naftalan Central Sanatorium.

The head of state was informed of the sanatorium.

The construction of Naftalan Central Sanatorium started in May 2014, and ended in January 2021.

A 200-seat orphanage-kindergarten has been inaugurated in Naftalan city.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.

News.Az