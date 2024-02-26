President Ilham Aliyev: We are representatives of great nation

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The military operations we conducted both in 2020 and in September of the last year were conducted in full accordance with international humanitarian law,” President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with representatives of the general public from the Khojaly district.

“This is further evidence of the greatness of our nation. However, there is a feeling of revenge in our hearts when we go back to that bloody history, when we look at those terrible videos and photos. We are filled with anger, and this anger will not let up even after 300 years, not just 30. And this is natural, we are human beings, but at the same time, we are representatives of a great nation,” the head of state pointed out.

News.Az