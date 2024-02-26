President Ilham Aliyev: We could not be at peace with ourselves until Khojaly was liberated

“We could not consider our territorial integrity and sovereignty fully restored without Khojaly,” President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with representatives of the general public from the Khojaly district.

“Khojaly has such a great place in the history and consciousness of the Azerbaijani people, this tragedy has left such deep wounds in our hearts that we could not be at peace with ourselves until Khojaly was liberated,” the head of state added.

News.Az