President Ilham Aliyev: We have no disagreements regarding future development of Egyptian-Azerbaijani relations

“We attach great importance to your visit. I am sure that the visit will be a very important step for the development of Egyptian-Azerbaijani relations,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at an expanded meeting with President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, News.az reports.

“We have just discussed many issues in our one-on-one meeting. We have no disagreements regarding the future development of Egyptian-Azerbaijani relations. There are ample opportunities for cooperation in many areas. I am sure that we will implement the agreements reached after the visit,” the head of state noted.


