President Ilham Aliyev wraps up state visit to Kazakhstan

  • Azerbaijan
Photo credit: Azertac

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev concluded his state visit to Kazakhstan on October 21.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani president at Astana International Airport, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Aliyev was seen off by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.


