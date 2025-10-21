President Ilham Aliyev wraps up state visit to Kazakhstan

President Ilham Aliyev wraps up state visit to Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev concluded his state visit to Kazakhstan on October 21.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani president at Astana International Airport, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Aliyev was seen off by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

News.Az