President Ilham Aliyev wraps up working visit to Türkiye

President Ilham Aliyev wraps up working visit to Türkiye
President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan concluded his working visit to Türkiye on June 19.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the President of Azerbaijan at Kahramanmaraş International Airport, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.


