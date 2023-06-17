President: It is a matter of pride that hundreds of our compatriots are now working in the most prestigious clinics in different corners of the world

“It is a matter of pride that hundreds of our compatriots, who have received medical education and scientific knowledge in Azerbaijan, are now working in the most prestigious clinics in different corners of the world, representing our nation with high professionalism. Although they are far from the borders of our country, their hearts always beat with native Azerbaijan. This was further evidenced when our white-robed heroes voluntarily went to the front during the 44-day Patriotic War,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his message to the participants of the 1st Symposium of World Azerbaijani Doctors, News.az reports.

“The symposium you are participating in aims to share innovations in different fields of medicine and reveal potential opportunities for our compatriots living abroad to contribute with their theoretical and practical knowledge to the work being done in the direction of further improving the healthcare system of Azerbaijan together with our highly qualified medical personnel,” emphasized the head of state.

“I do hope that a broad exchange of ideas and experience and comprehensive discussions involving the use of innovative methods will be held in the light of the challenges of medical science and that you identify new prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation,” the President of Azerbaijan noted.

