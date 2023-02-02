President Klaus Iohannis: Tomorrow, Romgaz and SOCAR will sign a new agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan has started transporting additional gas volumes to Romania in January. Tomorrow, the state oil companies of both countries, "Romgaz" and SOCAR, will sign a new agreement,” said President of Romania Klaus Iohannis as he made a joint press statement with President Ilham Aliyev, News reports.

“According to that agreement, additional gas will be transported to our country in 2023-2024. Both the Southern Gas Corridor, as well as the future submarine transportation cable of electric energy produced in Azerbaijan from renewable resources, projects which are sustained by the European Commission will significantly contribute to ensuring the energy security in the European Union. We discussed these issues with President Aliyev today,” the Romanian president mentioned.

News.Az