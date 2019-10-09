President: Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to expanding co-op with Azerbaijan in all areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to expanding friendly relations, which are based on mutual trust and respect, as well as cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas, said President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov as he received a delegation led by Azerbaijan`s first Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov who is in Bishkek to attend a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan intergovernmental commission on cooperation.

The sides had a broad exchange of views over the current state and prospects of relations between the two countries.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that one of the key factors in ensuring the development of bilateral relations was the deepening of economic cooperation. The Kyrgyz president emphasized the implementation of joint projects in the energy, transport, mining and tourism spheres as one of the important factors in this regard.

Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov said he would be pleased to see President Sooronbai Jeenbekov attend the upcoming Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (the Turkic Council) in Baku. He expressed his gratitude to Kyrgyzstan for hosting the third meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan intergovernmental commission in Bishkek, recalling that the second meeting was held in Baku five years ago.

The deputy prime minister noted that fraternal ties were at the core of bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries.

