President: NATO-Azerbaijan partnership has already had long history

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The NATO-Azerbaijan partnership has already had a long history - more than 30 years of good partnership,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan participated in peacekeeping operations in Kosovo and Afghanistan, and that was a great experience for us. Our military servicemen were among the last of the coalition forces in Afghanistan to leave that country at the end of August 2021. So, this once again demonstrates our strong commitment to our cooperation,” the Azerbaijani leader pointed out.

News.Az