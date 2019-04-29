President of Argentine Chamber of Deputies visits Alley of Martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by President of the Argentine Chamber of Deputies Emilio Monzo has visited the Alley of Martyrs to pay respect to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

They laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Argentine delegation enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

