President of Azerbaijan congratulates staff of Constitutional Court

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has issued a congratulatory message on the 20th anniversary of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan.

In his message, President Aliyev congratulated judges and employees of the Constitutional Court on this remarkable day.

The head of state said that the 20th anniversary of the Constitutional Court coincides with the year which marks the centenary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, and these two important dates demonstrate the strong traditions of democracy of the Azerbaijani people.

“The development of the ideas of constitutionalism in independent Azerbaijan is directly connected with the name of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, prepared under the leadership of national leader Heydar Aliyev and adopted through a nationwide vote on 12 November 1995, proclaimed the Azerbaijani people’s intention to create a legal, democratic, secular state, and enshrined main goal of the state – ensuring human rights,” reads the message.

President Aliyev noted that the establishment of the Constitutional Court in 1998 was another important milestone in the constitutional reforms.

“The Constitutional Court, as a supreme constitutional body of justice, has played an important role in ensuring the stability of the legal system of the Republic of Azerbaijan, its sustainable development, integration of our national legislation into the modern international legal system, and a further enhancement of the legal culture in the society, and becoming a reliable guarantor of human rights,” the congratulatory message says.

