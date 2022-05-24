President of Azerbaijan dismissed Chairman of Railways CJSC

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on dismissal of Javid Gurbanov from the post of chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, News.az reports.

The order comes into force from the date of signing.

On the next Presidential Decree, Javid Gurbanov has been appointed as deputy minister of Digital Development and Transport of the country. The order enters into force from the date of its signing.

