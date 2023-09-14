Presidents of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan hold one-on-one meeting in Dushanbe

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a one-on-one meeting with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, News.Az reports.

Welcoming President Ilham Aliyev, President Emomali Rahmon said:

- Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, welcome to Tajikistan! Just recently, you paid a state visit to Tajikistan. I wish you a pleasant time in our country. Thank you for accepting our invitation to participate in the Summit – the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

President Ilham Aliyev: Emomali Sharipovich, thank you. First of all, I would like to thank you for your invitation to attend this important event as a guest of honor. I appreciate it very much. It is a great privilege for me to participate in such an important event, and it is especially nice to be back to the beautiful city of Dushanbe.

President Emomali Rahmon: Thank you.

President Ilham Aliyev: You mentioned my state visit, which was very successful and produced good results. In order to continue our dialogue, I have already sent you an official letter regarding your state visit to Azerbaijan at your earliest convenience.

President Emomali Rahmon: Thank you very much.

