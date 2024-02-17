President of Azerbaijan met with President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq in Munich

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani in Munich, as per the latter’s request.

Nechirvan Barzani congratulated the head of state on his victory in the presidential election.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the congratulations and noted with pleasure that he received a sincere congratulatory letter from him.

The President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq warmly recalled his visit to Azerbaijan and his meetings with the head of state. They emphasized that representatives of both sides are closely working to implement the issues discussed during the trip. The sides applauded relations between the central government of Iraq and Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, they stressed the importance of direct flights between the various cities of Iraq and Azerbaijan. The parties reviewed issues regarding the development of economic, commercial, cultural, and humanitarian relations between the Region and Azerbaijan.

Nechirvan Barzani also conveyed his congratulations on Azerbaijan’s hosting of the COP29.

The head of state invited the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to visit Azerbaijan to participate in COP29.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on issues related to collaboration on climate change.

