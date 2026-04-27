Germany holds world’s second-largest gold reserve: Calls grow to sell assets

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Germany currently holds the world’s second-largest gold reserve, totaling approximately 3,350 tonnes valued at roughly $240 billion.

As the country faces significant budget deficits and economic stagnation, a growing debate has emerged regarding whether the government should sell a portion of these assets, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

Proponents of the idea suggest that cashing in some of the gold could provide a much-needed financial boost for infrastructure, technology, and climate initiatives without increasing national debt.

However, the Bundesbank and many economists remain cautious, arguing that the gold reserves serve as a vital "anchor of confidence" for the Euro and a safeguard against extreme financial crises. Critics of the sale warn that liquidating such a strategic asset could undermine Germany's long-term financial stability and international credit standing. While the debate intensifies amid fiscal constraints, the German government has not yet made any official move to begin selling the reserves, maintaining the gold's status as a critical component of the nation's wealth.

News.Az