President of Azerbaijan: Our gas exports are not limited to Europe

“Our gas exports are not limited to Europe. We also export gas to Turkiye and Georgia, which are the biggest markets for us. Therefore, new contracts should be signed to deliver gas to Europe in the future,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, News.az reports.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan's gas was currently being delivered to Turkiye, Georgia, Bulgaria, Greece and Italy, the head of state noted that gas supplied to Romania had started this year. “We intend to supply first gas to Hungary at the end of this year. We have now started negotiations with the Albanian government regarding creation of the Albanian gas supply network and enable gas exports to Albania in the future. At the same time, the Czech Republic, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and other countries are among the countries that have placed orders with us,” the Azerbaijani leader emphasized.

