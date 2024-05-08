President of Bulgaria and his spouse visit National Gymnastics Arena in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva briefed the Bulgarian President and his spouse on the facilities at the Arena.They highlighted that the National Gymnastics Arena has hosted several prestigious gymnastics events, including the 42nd World Chess Olympiad in 2016, the 1st European Games in 2015, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017, and the World Judo Championship in 2018.President Rumen Radev and First Lady Desislava Radeva enjoy watching gymnastics performances during their visit.They also had the opportunity to meet with Bulgarian athletes and sports personalities engaged in Azerbaijan.At the conclusion of the visit, mutual gifts were exchanged, and a commemorative photo was taken.

News.Az