President of Bulgaria calls Azerbaijani president

On August 9, President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the conversation, the sides discussed Azerbaijan-Bulgaria relations, including cooperation in the field of energy and prospects for the development of bilateral ties. They praised the high level of partnership between the two countries.

The sides also exchanged views on the export of Azerbaijani natural gas to Bulgaria and the construction of Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria. President Ilham Aliyev said that the Republic of Azerbaijan has started exporting not only natural gas but also electricity to Bulgaria, which creates new opportunities for expanding cooperation in the energy sector.

Stressing the importance of social innovation centers established in Azerbaijan, President Rumen Radev expressed interest in the country`s experience in this area.

The Bulgarian President invited the Azerbaijani President to visit his country. Expressing gratitude for the invitation, President Ilham Aliyev said that the visit would be implemented at a convenient time.

News.Az

