President of Egypt: Talks with President of Azerbaijan serve to strengthen bilateral relations

"Today's talks with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan serve to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields," said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during a press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“We discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest. We also discussed potential cooperation opportunities in the fields of construction, transport, pharmaceuticals, oil and infrastructure. We also noted the importance of the activity of the joint commission between the two countries and organizing its next meeting,” noted Abdel El-Sisi.

News.Az