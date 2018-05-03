President of FIFA congratulates Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gianni Infantino, President of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of Azerbaijan.

AzerTag reports that letter reads as follows:

"Dear President,

As FIFA President, and on behalf of the entire football community, I would like to congratulate you on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

There can be no doubt that your important contribution to the stability and economic development of your country in the last years, your leadership skills and your human qualities will ensure you rise once again to this renewed challenge at the head of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and will continue to have a significant impact on the stable growth of your country.

By means of this letter, I would also like to reiterate my sincere thanks and congratulations for your commitment to expanding participation in football throughout your country, and to underlining the important role football plays in breaking down cultural and social barriers, making it a game accessible to everyone.

Wishing you the best of luck, strength and every success for all the challenges that lie ahead in the accomplishment of this mandate, I look forward to seeing you again soon to congratulate you in person."

News.Az

