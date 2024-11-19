President of International Chess Federation arrives in Azerbaijan's Baku
AZERTAC
The President of the International Chess Federation ( FIDE ) Arkady Dvorkovich arrived in Baku to participate in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), News.az reports via FIDE.
According to the information, within the framework of the visit, the Russian functionary met with the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev.
In the course of the meeting, it was noted that sport can unite people in the fight against the climate crisis.
To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will last until November 22, was opened at the Baku Olympic Stadium on November 11. The event is the largest organized by Azerbaijan to date and is the first time the region has hosted the event in Azerbaijan.
The main expectation from COP29 is to agree on a fair and ambitious New Collective Quantitative Goal (NCQG) on climate finance.
The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) means “Conference of Parties” and is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.
A whopping 198 countries have thrown their hats in the ring as parties to the Convention. Unless the parties decide to change the game plan, COP takes place once a year. The inaugural COP event took place in March 1995 in the bustling city of Berlin, Germany, with its secretariat nestled in Bonn.
