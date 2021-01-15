President of International Judo Federation congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
On the occasion of your birthday, I would like to congratulate you and wish you and your family all the best, many achievements and happiness in life.
I wish you and Azerbaijan a new year of fulfillments, success and prosperity under the sign of peace and progress for the entire humanity!"
News.Az