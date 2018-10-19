President of Italian Senate visits Heydar Aliyev Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati toured the Heydar Aliyev Museum

President of the Italian Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati has visited the Heydar Aliyev Center, AZERTAC reports.

Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati toured the Heydar Aliyev Museum.

She was informed that the Center is engaged in studying and promoting national leader Heydar Aliyev`s statehood policy and legacy.

The president of the Italian Senate then viewed the Treasure of Eternity exhibition dedicated to the great son of the Azerbaijani people, military leader and poet Shah Ismail Khatai.

She was informed that the exhibition is organized with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Heydar Aliyev Center, Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism of Italy and the Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati also viewed the Mini Azerbaijan exhibition at the Center.

News.Az

News.Az