President of Romanian Chamber of Deputies arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

  • Politics
President of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Ion-Marcel Ciolacu has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit, News.Az reports. 

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries, Ion-Marcel Ciolacu was met by Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Adil Aliyev, Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to Romania Huseyn Najafov, head of the Azerbaijan-Romania friendship group Azay Guliyev and other officials.


