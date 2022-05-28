President of Turkiye arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

President of Turkiye arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a working visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan were met by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

