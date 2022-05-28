Yandex metrika counter

President of Turkiye arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

  • Politics
  • Share
President of Turkiye arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a working visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan were met by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      