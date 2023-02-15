Yandex metrika counter

President of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

On February 15, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

During the phone conversation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of his country and for the humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

During the conversation, the heads of state also discussed cooperation on international platforms.


News.Az 

