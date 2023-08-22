Yandex metrika counter

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is on a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, and his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva have today visited the Alley of Martyrs, News.az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Uzbekistani President here.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The President of Uzbekistan enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed of the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.


