President: Present-day Armenia is the historical land of Azerbaijan

The Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be resolved only within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

According to Oxu.Az, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said this on April 18 at the inauguration ceremony in the Milli Majlis.

"Over the past 15 years, many of the most influential international organizations have adopted very important resolutions on the conflict, which indicate that the issue should be resolved within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

"There is no other way. Azerbaijan will never allow the creation of a second Armenian state on its territory. We also inform the world community that not only Karabakh, but the present-day Armenia is the historical land of Azerbaijan."

