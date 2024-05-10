President: Return of occupied lands in Gazakh and conducting delimitation and demarcation on our terms is another victory

“Today, the lands of the Gazakh district, occupied in 1990 and 1992, have been returned to us without a single shot being fired,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a ceremony to present apartment keys to the first returning residents of Shusha.

"The process of delimitation and demarcation is underway on our terms, and this is yet another victory for us," said President Aliyev.

News.Az