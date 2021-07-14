President Rouhani says Iran can enrich uranium to 90% if needed

President Rouhani says Iran can enrich uranium to 90% if needed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Outgoing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran is capable of enriching uranium for peaceful purposes to 90 percent purity if necessary, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting, Rouhani stressed that Tehran's nuclear program is constantly developing by day, according to the state television.

"The Iranian Atomic Energy Agency has the ability to enrich uranium to a purity of up to 90 percent if necessary," he added.

Talks were launched recently in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and the US, UK, France, China, Russia and Germany, in an effort to return Washington to the deal.

News.Az





News.Az