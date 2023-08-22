President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits tomb of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is on a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, and his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva have today visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader, architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, News.az reports.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev laid a wreath at the tomb of the Great Leader.

The President of Uzbekistan also put flowers at the grave of the Great Leader`s wife, prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev laid flowers at the tombs of outstanding statesman Aziz Aliyev, and famous doctor, scientist Tamerlan Aliyev.

