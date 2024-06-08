President: Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Egypt has increased several times

+ ↺ − 16 px

“As far as bilateral relations are concerned, the increase of the volume of trade is, of course, a positive development. If we look at the statistics, we will see that the turnover has increased several times,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a press statement with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

“However, we are not yet pleased with the absolute numbers, and I am sure that the documents signed today and the agreements reached will help us in this direction as well. I am sure that, first of all, it will be possible to achieve good results in the fields of energy, production of renewable energy, oil industry, pharmaceuticals, aluminum industry and other fields,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az