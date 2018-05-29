Yandex metrika counter

President views 25th Anniversary International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited the 25th Anniversary International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition.

They viewed stands of different companies.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed about the products of those companies.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

