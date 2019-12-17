President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Ukrainian Cultural and Educational Center at Baku Slavic University

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his spouse Elena Zelenskaya have visited the Ukrainian Cultural and Educational Center at Baku Slavic University, AzerTag reports.

Head of the Center Lesya Karimova informed the Ukrainian President and his spouse about the conditions created here.

She noted the Center has close cooperation with the Ukrainian Embassy in Azerbaijan, as well as Azerbaijani diaspora and the Ukrainian universities.

Lesya Karimova added that the Center contributes to the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The event then featured the performance of Ukrainian music by “Slavyanochka” ensemble.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and his spouse Elena Zelenskaya then met with representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora.

News.Az

