President: We are seeing good opportunities for cooperation with Hungary in field of demining

“200 young Azerbaijanis are studying in Hungary with the support of the Hungarian government. This is, of course, a very important event in the direction of personnel capacity building in Azerbaijan. At the same time, it will greatly strengthen our friendship,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a joint press statement with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban in Budapest, News.az reports.

“Another important area for cooperation is demining. In the period since the end of the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan has been faced with great problems in this field. More than a million mines have to be cleared. In two years after the war, about 300 Azerbaijani citizens have been either killed or seriously injured by mines. Therefore, taking into account Hungary's experience in this field, we are seeing good opportunities for cooperation,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

News.Az