President: We now have full possession of our water resources

“As a result of the Patriotic War and the anti-terror operation, we now have full possession of our water resources,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of the Shirvan irrigation canal in the Hajigabul district.

“Armenia used to occupy not only our lands, but also our water resources. The water resources available in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur constitute 25 percent of our total. The main feature of these water resources, their positive side, is that they are generated thanks to internal sources,” noted the Azerbaijani President, adding that this is of particular importance because the water resources of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur are internal sources.

News.Az