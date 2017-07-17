Presidential Aide speaks about cooperation between Baku and Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan takes into account Russia's interests in its foreign policy, Baku plans to expand and strengthen cooperation with Moscow."

Azerbaijani presidential aide on foreign policy Novruz Mammadov has said that inn its foreign policy Azerbaijan takes into account the interests of its strategic partners, including Russia.

"Russia is a country with which we are connected for centuries. A country with which we have a high cooperation. Our plans include expanding and strengthening cooperation with Russia," Mammadov said.

He also stressed that the liquidation of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress by the Supreme Court of Russia and a number of tough statements by the Russian Foreign Ministry against Baku caused misunderstanding in the Azerbaijani capital city.

It should be recalled that in May the Supreme Court of Russia liquidated the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress at the insistence of the Russian Ministry of Justice, which indicated that a number of significant violations were revealed during the audit of the organization.

