Presidential aide, UK trade envoy discuss trade, investment

On November 6, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, held a meeting with Lord Alderdice, the UK's Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan and Central Asia and a Member of the House of Lords, News.Az reports.

"Glad to meet today, Lord Alderdice, UK trade envoy on Azerbaijan and Central Asia. We had a great conversation on how we can further extend our bilateral trade, business and investment relations in the spirit of strategic partnership as well as seize the opportunities in the field of artificial intelligence, digital transformation and connectivity," Hajiyev wrote on X.

