President's assistant: Status quo changed, no one can dictate terms to Azerbaijan

The status quo has been changed, and no one can dictate their terms to Azerbaijan.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev made the due statement at today's briefing.

He noted that the ongoing military operations caused great damage to the Armenian economy.

Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia adopted a joint document following consultations in Moscow.

The text of the document said that in response to the appeal of Russian President Vladimir Putin and in accordance with the agreements of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the parties agreed on the following steps:

"1. A ceasefire is declared from 12:00 on October 10, 2020, for humanitarian purposes for the exchange of prisoners of war and other detained persons and bodies of the dead, mediated and in accordance with the criteria of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

2. The specific parameters of the ceasefire regime will be agreed upon additionally.

3. The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, on the basis of the basic principles of settlement, are starting substantive negotiations with the aim of reaching a peaceful settlement as soon as possible.

4. The parties confirm the invariability of the format of the negotiation process".

“Prior to that, Armenia was speaking the language of dictatorship and setting conditions”, said the president’s assistant.

News.Az

