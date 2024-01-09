Presidents of Azerbaijan and United Arab Emirates hold expanded meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held an expanded meeting with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, News.Az reports.

The meeting was attended by brother of the President of the United Arab Emirates, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, brother of the President of the United Arab Emirates, Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and son of the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan.

The meeting was followed by a ceremony to exchange signed documents as part of the visit.

The trip featured the signing of several key agreements, including the “Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates”, “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Finance of the United Arab Emirates”, “Protocol of Intent between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates”, “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between ADA University and Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy”, “Memorandum of Understanding on Investment Cooperation on electricity transmission projects between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Investment of the United Arab Emirates”, “Framework Agreement on Strategic Cooperation on enhancing the use of renewable and clean energy potential of Azerbaijan and enabling Green Energy Export Operations”, “Calendar of Events for the implementation of 1GW solar and onshore wind projects in Azerbaijan” and the “Strategic Cooperation Agreement between ADNOC and SOCAR”.

The negotiations continued during a one-on-one meeting.

