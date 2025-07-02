Presidents of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan visit Sea Breeze Resort

Emin Agalarov, founder of Sea Breeze, briefed the heads of state on the projects completed and planned at the resort, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Spanning 500 hectares, Sea Breeze has completed and commissioned over 3 million square meters of residential and commercial real estate. More than 500 properties have been constructed, with over 20,000 residents currently living there. By 2028, this number is expected to exceed 50,000, with a long-term goal of accommodating 500,000 people upon full completion. Plans also include the creation of a unique crescent-shaped artificial peninsula covering 50 hectares.

Over 150 hectares have been dedicated to recreational zones, parks, and beaches. Essential infrastructure, including a school, kindergarten, and hospital, ensures comfortable living and leisure for residents and visitors. Landscaping efforts have resulted in planting approximately 10 million plants and trees, expanding green areas to 300 hectares.

Located just 30 minutes from Baku’s city center, Sea Breeze combines various real estate types and is considered a unique global project. Its main developments are along the coastline.

The resort currently employs 6,560 people, with plans to significantly increase staff in the future. Total investment has reached $3 billion, with over $10 billion more planned over the next five years. The renowned Uzbek brand “The Choyxona” restaurant operates within the resort.

Emin Agalarov also presented the updated master plan for the Sea Breeze Uzbekistan project, which will be developed near the Charvak Reservoir.